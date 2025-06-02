Dr Phillip Altman, Dr William Bay & Dr Paul Oosterhuis and the New Strain Of Yawn

"Recently, I suggested that when it came to podcasts, COVID was a dead issue. Dr. Oosterhuis got back on X and disagreed. Then Dr. Altman posted a Substack stating that over 400 of his posts prove every pro-vaccine argument wrong.’



And then suddenly, every mainstream media outlet nationwide is posting about a new variant of COVID, and we are being implored to get boosted. Yet, if you check the comments on these MSN posts, they are 95% or more against taking the boosters. The only difference now is that most of these dissidents are vaccinated.

What the hell is going on?"

The Dangers of Self-Replicating mRNA Vaccines Explained