Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Dr Phillip Altman, Dr William Bay & Dr Paul Oosterhuis and the New Strain Of Yawn
3
2
0:00
-1:23:24

Dr Phillip Altman, Dr William Bay & Dr Paul Oosterhuis and the New Strain Of Yawn

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jun 02, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

"Recently, I suggested that when it came to podcasts, COVID was a dead issue. Dr. Oosterhuis got back on X and disagreed. Then Dr. Altman posted a Substack stating that over 400 of his posts prove every pro-vaccine argument wrong.’


And then suddenly, every mainstream media outlet nationwide is posting about a new variant of COVID, and we are being implored to get boosted. Yet, if you check the comments on these MSN posts, they are 95% or more against taking the boosters. The only difference now is that most of these dissidents are vaccinated.
What the hell is going on?"

The Dangers of Self-Replicating mRNA Vaccines Explained

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture