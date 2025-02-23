Dr_ Paul Oosterhuis_ Last Show_

In a storm, it’s very easy to use the brave as a perch. But nothing lasts forever.

I believe the Covid War has been won. Most people now know that many of the jabs are harmful, a point proven by the fact that only 55% of adults are taking the boosters.

In Australia, Dr. Oosterhuis has been a powerful voice in this long battle.

But the victory is hollow. Our trophy? A crater where our world used to be. A hole not filled with ticker tape and people dancing wildly in the streets, but with silence and tears. So many dead and injured. Despite their grief and our win, our disconnected politicians act like they're in a virtue-signaling pantomime.

Paul is a rare man. A man of great intellect and calm wisdom, but also a stoic determination and a massive heart, all wrapped in a propensity to laugh.

It has been an honor to go live from the trenches with such a warrior, doing our best to lob whatever truths we could find into their army of lies.



Michael