Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Earthwormwoman _6 Having a parent with a memory that is slowly being removed
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:08
-1:22:08

Earthwormwoman _6 Having a parent with a memory that is slowly being removed

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 08, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I want to discuss Dementia and Alzheimers. Both Lynda and I have a parent who has dementia. It's so common and so not an easy situation to be witness to. It brings you closer to them on one level but other levels there is resentment. I you want to join the discussion with your story I would love that.
Rohana
Please like my Page Earthwormwoman
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570217734814
Image Ismanah Hayes
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/


To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com See less

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Join Kel and Matt tonight for _That Show about Nothing__
  Michael Gray Griffith
AHPRA decided to come back after Dr William Bay
  Michael Gray Griffith
Why Are They taking Kiannah's Children Again
  Michael Gray Griffith
Kulture Episode _1_ Season 3 - Our Australia Day Event!
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr Oosterhuis and Me_ Cafe Locked Out
  Michael Gray Griffith and Dr Paul Oosterhuis
Mildura: When I was four I had Polio_ in my early 20s I was hitchhiking across Africa
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Broken Hill Veterans' New Enemy
  Michael Gray Griffith