I wrote this song in the first few weeks of the lockdowns, when none of us knew anything, and I found it recently and had Ai add the music.

I realise now, that Goodbye Road, is what we are all on, for after they threw us out, we learned that we can’t get back, maybe we don’t want to go, and since we were all thrown out, that means we are Orphans. The Orphans of Goodbye Road.