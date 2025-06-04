How Do The Veterans Come home

Donna, from the podcast "Mantra Moments," is going to start streaming to CLO as well as her own page.

Yesterday we were chatting about how it feels when so many people act as though the last five years haven't happened.

Truth is, everyone who said 'no', undertook more than a personal journey; they were odysseys that took us deep into ourselves.

But apart from the deep strengths we found, we found something else: each other.

In the darkest of times, each other was all we needed. We became each other's home.

We were the orphans of Goodbye Road, but now many of these groups have been corrupted by infighting.

And Why?

What is the point?

Is it possible that those among us who seem to thrive on publicly dividing us are being paid to do so?

And the biggest question of all is: if we needed to, could we all come back together, and once again glow like the beacon of hope, we were, only a few years ago?