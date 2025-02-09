Ian Cook joins us is in The Cafe for a Townie

Ian Cook is the former owner of I Cook Foods, a family-run business employing 41 local Victorians. Ian experienced firsthand the devastating impact of government and council corruption when his business was unlawfully shut down.
SlugGate
This closure, now widely known as the SlugGate scandal, has become a national symbol of the fight against government corruption. Ian has taken his battle to the Supreme Court, seeking accountability for those responsible and justice for the wrongful actions that destroyed his business.
Ian knows that what happened to him could happen to any Australian small business owner targeted by a government or local council intent on eliminating competition.
Ian’s fight isn’t just about his story:
Ian is gearing up to contest a seat in the Upper House at the 2026 state election, driven by his unwavering commitment to ensuring no one else suffers the injustice his family endured.
