Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Ian Cook joins us is in The Cafe for a Townie
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:56:24
-1:56:24

Ian Cook joins us is in The Cafe for a Townie

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

Ian Cook is the former owner of I Cook Foods, a family-run business employing 41 local Victorians. Ian experienced firsthand the devastating impact of government and council corruption when his business was unlawfully shut down.

SlugGate
This closure, now widely known as the SlugGate scandal, has become a national symbol of the fight against government corruption. Ian has taken his battle to the Supreme Court, seeking accountability for those responsible and justice for the wrongful actions that destroyed his business.

Ian knows that what happened to him could happen to any Australian small business owner targeted by a government or local council intent on eliminating competition.

Ian’s fight isn’t just about his story:
Ian is gearing up to contest a seat in the Upper House at the 2026 state election, driven by his unwavering commitment to ensuring no one else suffers the injustice his family endured.

Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/


To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
A Chat with podcaster Scott Challen
  Michael Gray Griffith
The facts on over-vaccinating your pet - Elizabeth Hart joins The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
They fired at me_ I saw the flash_ the New Gold Rush
  Michael Gray Griffith
The EPIC Day Podcast
  Michael Gray Griffith
My First Townie: Kevin Loughrey discusses our Besieged Constitution
  Michael Gray Griffith
Earthwormwoman_10 energy_ frequency and healing
  Michael Gray Griffith
Australian UFO Researcher Roger Stankovic join us in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith