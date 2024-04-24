Share this postInterview with a resilient Australian Cleanercafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Interview with a resilient Australian Cleaner5Share this postInterview with a resilient Australian Cleanercafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11×0:00-59:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Interview with a resilient Australian CleanerCafe Locked OutCafe Locked OutApr 24, 20245Share this postInterview with a resilient Australian Cleanercafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareTranscriptNo transcript...After Surviving Covid_ GST ended my business.I adore this interview.Share this discussionInterview with a resilient Australian Cleanercafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1 CommentCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeCafe Locked OutRecent EpisodesUpdate on Jamie who i interviewed in Canberra, and other interviews13 hrs ago • Cafe Locked OutWhy We Cant Climb Mt Warning _ _ _Apr 23 • Cafe Locked OutDawn an RN who worked at the QRAC (Quarantine Camps) joins Dr PaulApr 22 • Cafe Locked OutKULTURE 24: David Ricciuti Apr 22 • Cafe Locked OutCENSORSHIP With Liz Gunn_ Dr William Bay and Dr Paul OosterhuisApr 21 • Cafe Locked OutKate Mason and the synthetic food transformationApr 17 • Cafe Locked OutSPECIAL TIME: More Trouble in The Blood with David Nixon, and Karl CoronasApr 16 • Cafe Locked Out
Interview with a resilient Australian Cleaner