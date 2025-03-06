"George helps plant The Forest of the Fallen in Sydney and then reminds chemists that they could be sued for vaccine injuries. Robert, from South Australia, does the same, but he also approaches his council with evidence of DNA in the vaccines. For 25 years, Barry has run a radio station in Western Australia, challenging many of the issues that need to be addressed. But why do they all do it? What drives them? And what are they hoping to achieve?"
Interview with Three Mature & White passionate White Male Activists
Cafe locked Out
Mar 06, 2025
