Is it time to Reinterpret God? With Richard Wolstencroft
Mar 31, 2024
“Welcome to 2030: I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better”1

, predicts

Danish politician Ida Auken. In her 2016 article for the World Economic Forum (WEF), she

envisions a society born from the Great Reset advocated by the WEF. This 'reset,' however, aims to

be far more than just a benign return to an imagined original state of our current economy. Instead,

it proposes the imposition of a new totalitarian 'operating system' across humanity—a society

without cash or property, overseen by artificial intelligence (AI) and governed by social credit systems.

Extract from article by Michael Nehls, MD, Phd

So, with our Governments determined to drive us towards this vison, and since the truth apparently is unable to save us, and Pope now declaring the unvaccinated are sinners, is it time to embrace a new ally?

A fresh re-interpretation of God, that can bring us all together, and place the welfare and liberty of human beings at the centre of all this change.

But how would we do that, and is it possible?

If you would like to come on the show and discuss this further, please get in touch.

Also, Cafe Locked Out’s show are free to consume but not to produce, so if you would like to support our work please donate here

Patreon https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout

One Off Donations https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

