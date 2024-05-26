It's Time for a Cultural Renovation, Club Grubbery and Café Locked Out

The movement has given birth to some powerful and healing ideas: The Forest of the Fallen, The symbol, 8:32, 8:32 gatherings, My Place, The Light newspaper, AMPs, the Light House Deceleration, and now Kulture, among others. But there is a need for something new, something to help embolden those who are now awake but still passive. With so much work to be done, could an idea help in the healing and pave the way for what our movement will eventually require, which is a vision of our country and culture that we want to gift to the next generations? Tonight, three giants will come together: Hoodie, Larter, and Oosterhuis, as we discuss this new idea which was given to us by an active member of our movement. If we have the time, we may also run a short live Q&A at the end.

