Japanese Voices. Meet Sara _no mask party,
Japanese Voices. Meet Sara _no mask party,

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
May 07, 2024
Michael

Sara_nomaskparty (its my activist name) Anti-globalism activst, 34 year old Japanese and mother of two children. Being raised mostly in Tokyo, also lived in Spain, Switzerland and France. Advocates for freedom of speech, and full control over one's health choices. Shares her political views through social medias and demonstrations in Kanto area of Japan. Volunteer member of the World Council for Health Japan. She is teaching while studying applied neuroscience in the pursuit of ending the era of depression.

Sara’s Instagram : @sara_nomaskparty X : https://twitter.com/sara_hinekure

