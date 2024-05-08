Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
John Goddard a proponent of libertarian ideas who writes Fast Fiction.
0:00
-59:26

John Goddard a proponent of libertarian ideas who writes Fast Fiction.

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
May 08, 2024
Share
Transcript

His short stories are dystopian vignettes of not-so-distant futures where citizens are taxed at 80%, State-mandated euthanasia is the leading cause of death, and Digital Dollars are designed to enslave the populous.

Totalitarian fictions aside, John has grown an online following for being a proponent of libertarian ideas.

He frequently publishes widely read polemics on 𝕏 condemning the currentSupporting Cafe Locked Out:

Cafe Locked Out depends entirely on the support of its followers and viewers. Michael is currently on the road, diligently capturing and documenting your stories to ensure they are heard and preserved.

If you'd like to contribute towards fuel or support Cafe Locked Out, please consider donating here: cafelockedout.com/donate

or PAYID cafelockedout@gmail.com

or supporting us on Patreon: patreon.com/cafelockedout government agenda, which appears intent on destroying personal rights and freedoms.

0 Comments
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Japanese Voices. Meet Sara _no mask party,
  Cafe Locked Out
From Dr Zelenko to the silent, World War Three. Meet Ron Reece.
  Cafe Locked Out
Coping with Disillusionment_ Pierre Kory MD President of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
  Cafe Locked Out
Meet Jo Bond, The Kiwi Rocket, A Brave New Zealand Voice.
  Cafe Locked Out
Carl Liebold_ from Voice of Freedom_ joins Dr Paul Oosterhuis
  Cafe Locked Out
5 Australian Interviews
  Cafe Locked Out
An Audience with the Brave Voices you will lose to Censorship
  Cafe Locked Out