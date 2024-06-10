Kaleb The Rise of a Young Lion and a tribute to Dazelle

I’m Kaleb, I’m 16 years old and I’m over seeing our amazing lucky country being torn to shreds by Politicians, Bureaucrats and Globalists.

I love this country, I love our People and I’m willing to stand up against tyranny & division. I'm not afraid and you shouldn’t be either.

It’s time for a Kultural Renovation, and there’s no better country to renovate with, then with us Aussies.

Let’s do this Australia, let’s Stand for Unity, for Freedom, for People Power and for Love of Country.