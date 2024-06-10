Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Kaleb The Rise of a Young Lion and a tribute to Dazelle
3
0:00
-1:59:00

Kaleb The Rise of a Young Lion and a tribute to Dazelle

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
Jun 10, 2024
3
Share
Transcript

I’m Kaleb, I’m 16 years old and I’m over seeing our amazing lucky country being torn to shreds by Politicians, Bureaucrats and Globalists.

I love this country, I love our People and I’m willing to stand up against tyranny & division. I'm not afraid and you shouldn’t be either.

It’s time for a Kultural Renovation, and there’s no better country to renovate with, then with us Aussies.

Let’s do this Australia, let’s Stand for Unity, for Freedom, for People Power and for Love of Country.

3 Comments
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
TEAM HUMANITY_ with Dr Paul Oosterhuis and Dr Beverly Peers
  Cafe Locked Out
Our Story . . .Part one
  Cafe Locked Out
Why Men Need To See This Play
  Cafe Locked Out
Paul, The Gentle Young Man We Left Behind in Epic
  Cafe Locked Out
Are Our Freedoms A Gift Of God's Imperfections_ With Guest Peter Fam_
  Cafe Locked Out
The Young Man We Left Behind
  Cafe Locked Out
Kulture Evolution
  Cafe Locked Out