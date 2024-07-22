Cafe Locked Out
Kulture _6 The Incredible Underground Music Of The Freedom Movement
Kulture _6 The Incredible Underground Music Of The Freedom Movement

Jul 22, 2024
Liberated Artists are Front Line Artistic Warriors of Hope.

In this current world they risk being cancelled for simply writing and posting songs about things that matter to them.

It appears a new genre is emerging, The Modern Day Protest Song, that uses any genre they think works with the piece.

To check out the work of these artists click here: https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

We sell the songs for $5 a song. $3 goes to the artist $2 is now going to become an affiliate link.

So if you want to support these brave artists as they try to kick start a renascence

you can now do so for the price of a coffee.

