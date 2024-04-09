Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Li, The Pharmacist that said "NO" is Back.
0:00
-57:48

Li, The Pharmacist that said "NO" is Back.

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Apr 09, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

We first met Li in Darwin when he was one of the country’s only Pharmacists who refused to take and administer a certain product.

With a staggering intellect, he asked to come back on to talk about the Snake Venom issue, and to update us all on the best protocols that are working to heal the injured.

If you want to help keep the interviews going you can always donate here

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

If you cant to look good in some of our merch go here

https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merch

0 Comments
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Kate Mason and the synthetic food transformation
  Cafe Locked Out
SPECIAL TIME: More Trouble in The Blood with David Nixon, and Karl Coronas
  Cafe Locked Out
The Incredible, Carolyn Reynolds the Molecular Biophysicist. Number #2
  Cafe Locked Out
Dave O'Neegs talks about the Documentary Washed Away
  Cafe Locked Out
Is that a Libertarian I see before me_
  Cafe Locked Out
Eden's story, from a once healthy, 30 year old, Gold Coast nurse to The Walking Dead.
  Cafe Locked Out
Bernie was Coffs Harbour's line in the sand. The Violated Line
  Cafe Locked Out