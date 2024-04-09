Li, The Pharmacist that said "NO" is Back.

We first met Li in Darwin when he was one of the country’s only Pharmacists who refused to take and administer a certain product.

With a staggering intellect, he asked to come back on to talk about the Snake Venom issue, and to update us all on the best protocols that are working to heal the injured.

If you want to help keep the interviews going you can always donate here

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

If you cant to look good in some of our merch go here

https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merch