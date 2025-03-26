Libertarian Mark Hornshaw joins us in the Cafe tonight

Mark Hornshaw is a husband and father of six and grandfather of two children. He resides in Lorne, where he and his family operate a native bushfoods business. He is an economist with 15 years of university teaching experience in economics,

management, and entrepreneurship. Prior to that, he operated businesses in the telecommunications and food-service industries. He has also served as President of a state sporting organisation, board member of an overseas aid charity, and Vice President and policy director of the NSW Libertarian Party.

As a libertarian, Mark believes in a big thriving community, with the lightest possible interference from government. He strongly supports private property rights.

The road is dark, long is the road

Yet share a mile, and you can create suns

M

Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!

It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com

To check out our tshirts, caps and more

https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

For the interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time

https://cafelockedout.com/tours/

If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air, please consider a gold coin donation

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/