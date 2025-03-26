Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Libertarian Mark Hornshaw joins us in the Cafe tonight
Libertarian Mark Hornshaw joins us in the Cafe tonight

Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 26, 2025
Mark Hornshaw is a husband and father of six and grandfather of two children. He resides in Lorne, where he and his family operate a native bushfoods business. He is an economist with 15 years of university teaching experience in economics,

management, and entrepreneurship. Prior to that, he operated businesses in the telecommunications and food-service industries. He has also served as President of a state sporting organisation, board member of an overseas aid charity, and Vice President and policy director of the NSW Libertarian Party.
As a libertarian, Mark believes in a big thriving community, with the lightest possible interference from government. He strongly supports private property rights.

The road is dark, long is the road
Yet share a mile, and you can create suns
