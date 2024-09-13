Lizz Gunn and the Play Celebrating The Sacred Masculine

A Play To Celebrate The Sacred Masculine



We speak with playwright Michael Gray Griffith with leading actors Tom Dray, Joshua Bruce & Odysseus Pollock about the upcoming play called 'My Brother, My Brother, My Brother', which Michael describes as "a play for our sons" and which is "using theatre to rediscover the beauty of masculinity."



Read Jim Ferguson's synopsis: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1832351240149152221



The current dates set in Victoria, Australia currently:

18-21st September at ALEX theatre, St Kilda

Tickets link: https://alextheatre.au/my-brother-my-brother-my-brother/

or tickets at Eventbrite.



First regional Show will be at Red Rock Regional Theatre, Colac on the 18th - 19 October 2024.

Tickets link: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1288133



Further info about the play from Michael:





Follow Cafe Locked Out to hear about future dates:

- https://x.com/cafelockedout

Email: cafelockedout@gmail.com