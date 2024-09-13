Cafe Locked Out
Lizz Gunn and the Play Celebrating The Sacred Masculine
Lizz Gunn and the Play Celebrating The Sacred Masculine

Cafe Locked Out
Sep 13, 2024
A Play To Celebrate The Sacred Masculine

We speak with playwright Michael Gray Griffith with leading actors Tom Dray, Joshua Bruce & Odysseus Pollock about the upcoming play called 'My Brother, My Brother, My Brother', which Michael describes as "a play for our sons" and which is "using theatre to rediscover the beauty of masculinity."

Read Jim Ferguson's synopsis: https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1832351240149152221

The current dates set in Victoria, Australia currently:
18-21st September at ALEX theatre, St Kilda
Tickets link: https://alextheatre.au/my-brother-my-brother-my-brother/
or tickets at Eventbrite.

First regional Show will be at Red Rock Regional Theatre, Colac on the 18th - 19 October 2024.
Tickets link: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1288133

Further info about the play from Michael:



Follow Cafe Locked Out to hear about future dates:
- https://x.com/cafelockedout
Email: cafelockedout@gmail.com

