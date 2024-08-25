Meet The Courageous Cast of My Bother, My Brother, My Brother.

Australian Theatre, a revolution is approaching.

Men, with new stories about men, are returning to the stage.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother.

Written by Michael Gray Griffith

A play that celebrates the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Starring; Odysseus Pollock, Joshua Bruce, Tom Dray

Come and support these courageous young male actors as they present a play that uses three heroic characters, in a perilous situation to highlight the many issues facing our young men.

Wokeness has not only taken over our theatres, but it is actively excluding masculinity, this is why I wrote this thriller, with a profound twist.

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea.



All their phones are missing, the radio has been broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats.



It appears they were drugged and have now woken up alone and in a perilous situation. Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story but as time passes the play becomes a mirror, that asks us all a profound question:



If we treat our young males, our sons, as though there is something wrong with them, and offer them only shame, what do you think will happen to their souls?



The play is funny, tense, and full of colourful language, but it is also full of courage, stoicism and mateship. And as these three young men work together to save their lives, they simultaneously celebrate the forgotten beauty of masculinity.



Proudly Supported by The Alex Theatre and produced by The Wolves Theatre Company, the premiere will be on the 18th of September at the Alex Theatre.

Four shows only.

DETAILS HERE https://alextheatre.au/my-brother-my-brother-my-brother/

