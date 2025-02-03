My First Townie: Kevin Loughrey discusses our Besieged Constitution

A TOWNIE We at Cafe Locked Out want to offer all politicians a different way to meet the public, long form conversational shows, that are live and where the guest has to answer the audiences questions, or try to. The goal is to build a better bridge between the voter and the candidate. Robyn, from courage is the cure, has already done several and they have been well received. If you are running, or know some who is, why not do a townie. MGG

Before covid most of us had little to do with the constitution, and few still would have read it. Now though it may be the document that that could save us from change we don't want because in our constitution the Sovereign is us, The people.

Kevin Loughrey is a Lieutenant Colonel, who served in the Australian Army for 32 years - 4 of which were on secondment with the British Army.

Having received training in biological warfare whilst in the British Army, Kevin was shocked by the mismanagement of Government Health Authorities, the ineptitude of our political class and the violation of our civil rights.

Kevin has also been vociferous in his condemnation of the climate change scam and has a deep desire to reform our system of Government, including improving how we vote and lifting the quality of candidates.

Kevin has been interviewed widely and has appeared on a number of podcasts, in which he has gained the reputation of a leading thought-leader in Australian politics.

