Saturday Night CLO Special Surviving Cyclone Apathy

In the media world, podcasting is the new frontier. Out front is Rogan, the current king. But behind him is a growing army of ordinary people who, with a webcam and a microphone, are recreating the news by celebrating an art form that many have lost the skill for—The Art of Conversation.

That’s the need. The need we are servicing is the need for people to hear other people making sense.

MSN, on the other hand, is still trying to hold on to what they’ve lost. But they can’t—because they refuse to let go of the very weapon they used to destroy themselves.

Lying.

It’s like being in a long, abusive relationship where the victim suddenly realizes they’re being abused.

Once that happens, there’s no going back.

Their glory days are over. But in this transition period, no one knows what’s going to happen.

And with everyone fawning over doctors to interview or anyone with a letter behind their name, it’s going to be vibrant, it’s going to be rough—but amidst all that, voices will rise.

Tonight, Robyn and Michael, Cafe Locked Out’s main podcast, will chat about how CLO survives and, more importantly, what need it is servicing.