Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Saturday Night CLO Special Surviving Cyclone Apathy
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:20:09
-2:20:09

Saturday Night CLO Special Surviving Cyclone Apathy

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 08, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

In the media world, podcasting is the new frontier. Out front is Rogan, the current king. But behind him is a growing army of ordinary people who, with a webcam and a microphone, are recreating the news by celebrating an art form that many have lost the skill for—The Art of Conversation.

That’s the need. The need we are servicing is the need for people to hear other people making sense.

MSN, on the other hand, is still trying to hold on to what they’ve lost. But they can’t—because they refuse to let go of the very weapon they used to destroy themselves.

Lying.

It’s like being in a long, abusive relationship where the victim suddenly realizes they’re being abused.

Once that happens, there’s no going back.

Their glory days are over. But in this transition period, no one knows what’s going to happen.

And with everyone fawning over doctors to interview or anyone with a letter behind their name, it’s going to be vibrant, it’s going to be rough—but amidst all that, voices will rise.

Tonight, Robyn and Michael, Cafe Locked Out’s main podcast, will chat about how CLO survives and, more importantly, what need it is servicing.

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Goodbye Road. A Love Song For The Orphans of Goodbye Road
  Michael Gray Griffith
Waiting For The Water_ Almost live from the Lismore Floods
  Michael Gray Griffith
Interview with Three Mature & White passionate White Male Activists
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Persecution of Dr My Le Trinh
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr Dr Edwards Murder his Mother? You Decide
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more
  Michael Gray Griffith
Author_ Wendy Daniel_s_ Childhood Vaccinations_ For health or Profit
  Michael Gray Griffith