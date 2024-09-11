The Cardi Girls with Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan

Join the Cardi Girls as they have a chat with the brave anaesthetist and peri-operative physician, Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, who is still prevented from working in Victoria due to the covid mandates, yet she can work in other states?

Café Locked Out and Kulture have a play premiering in a major theatre in the Melbourne.

Only four shows from the 18- to the 21st of Sept

More Details and Booking Link here at The Alex Theatre

But it’s unique because while also trying to show the beauty of masculinity it also tackles vaccine injuries and deaths.

These theatres are Woke central, so this is a significant breakthrough.

We also have a country booking in Colac in October, and other people, from Perth to Townsville asking for the play to come to their town.

What’s more, apart from me, the cast is all jabbed.

The play is dedicated to young man, called Conor, who is severely vac injured.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother.

A play for our sons that celebrates the forgotten beauty of masculinity.

Starring; Odysseus, Joshua Bruce and Tom Dray

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat, that is drifting further and further out to sea. All their phones are missing, the radio has been broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats. It appears they were drugged and have now woken up alone and in a perilous situation.

Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story, but as time passes the play lifts a mirror and asks us all one question: If we treat, or do nothing as the state treats our young men, the ones who will breed the new generation of Australians, as if they should be ashamed of their very existence, what do you think will happen to their souls?