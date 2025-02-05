The EPIC Day Podcast

To commemorate the great gathering of Freedom Guardians,

Café Locked Out will host a 10 hour podcast on the 15thof February,

Starting at 10 am, Melbourne time.

Everyone is invited. We will have the ability to bring people on, so that they can share their stories from the day.

The podcast will be live, so lets see what happens.

You can find us on CLO.social, X, Rumble, and FB.

Hopefully this becomes an annual event as we enshrine what happened at EPIC into our Culture’s history.

Michael

Song written by me, music by Ai