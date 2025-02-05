Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The EPIC Day Podcast
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:21
-5:21

The EPIC Day Podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 05, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The EPIC Day Podcast

To commemorate the great gathering of Freedom Guardians,

Café Locked Out will host a 10 hour podcast on the 15thof February,

Starting at 10 am, Melbourne time.

Everyone is invited. We will have the ability to bring people on, so that they can share their stories from the day.

The podcast will be live, so lets see what happens.

You can find us on CLO.social, X, Rumble, and FB.

Hopefully this becomes an annual event as we enshrine what happened at EPIC into our Culture’s history.

Michael

Song written by me, music by Ai

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
They fired at me_ I saw the flash_ the New Gold Rush
  Michael Gray Griffith
My First Townie: Kevin Loughrey discusses our Besieged Constitution
  Michael Gray Griffith
Earthwormwoman_10 energy_ frequency and healing
  Michael Gray Griffith
Australian UFO Researcher Roger Stankovic join us in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
Shocking update on Kiannah & her missing children_
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr William Bay is a Doctor again, and other subjects
  Michael Gray Griffith
Earthwormwoman Episode _9 Holistic Heike_ a liver of life!
  Michael Gray Griffith