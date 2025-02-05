The facts on over-vaccinating your pet - Elizabeth Hart joins The Cardi-Girls

Elizabeth Hart is an independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy.



She is questioning the ever-increasing number of vaccine products and revaccinations on the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule, and the conflicts of interest of people influencing vaccination policy via groups such as the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

During the 'Covid' years, she has undertaken extensive correspondence seeking accountability for the grossly disproportionate and ill-targeted Covid-19 response, including challenging vaccine mandates and the evidence for the so-called 'emergency'.

Elizabeth’s interest in vaccination policy and practice started in 2008, with her investigation into the over-vaccination of companion animals, a matter reported in the consumer magazine CHOICE in 2010, 'Over-vaccinating your pet could be harmful to their health as well as costing you money unnecessarily'.

She discovered that lucrative 'over-vaccination' is also rife in human medicine, culminating in Covid vaccine products being recommended every few months, and valid consent for vaccination being destroyed by misinformation and mandates.

Her websites vaccinationispolitical.net and over-vaccination.net provide a record of much of her research and correspondence on vaccination policy.

She is also now raising this issue on her substack Vaccination is political.