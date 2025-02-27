Cafe Locked Out
The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more
The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more

Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 27, 2025
Transcript

Hate Speech laws have been around for along time, but now they have been amended. Do these amendments protect us from evil, or are they a further erosion of our freedoms.

Matt's Law Firm link

https://www.maatsmethod.com.au/

