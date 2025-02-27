Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more 1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:23:59-1:23:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithFeb 27, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptHate Speech laws have been around for along time, but now they have been amended. Do these amendments protect us from evil, or are they a further erosion of our freedoms.Matt's Law Firm link https://www.maatsmethod.com.au/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesDr Dr Edwards Murder his Mother? You Decide26 mins ago • Michael Gray GriffithAuthor_ Wendy Daniel_s_ Childhood Vaccinations_ For health or ProfitFeb 26 • Michael Gray GriffithSandra, The Beauty 0f Feisty Australian Mature Women Feb 24 • Michael Gray GriffithIs This Australia's first victim of Thought CrimeFeb 24 • Michael Gray GriffithDr_ Paul Oosterhuis_ Last Show_ Feb 23 • Michael Gray GriffithA Saturday Night No Goaters SpecialFeb 22 • Michael Gray GriffithTwo Farmers, One Vial & the long fight for justiceFeb 22 • Michael Gray Griffith
