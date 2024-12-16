Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Persecuted Cardiac Nurse_
7
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:27:39
-1:27:39

The Persecuted Cardiac Nurse_

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 16, 2024
7
2
Share
Transcript

I was fired from my job as an RN in September 21. I had been at Castlemaine Health for 9 years. I have over 20 yrs nursing experience. I have post grad qualifications in Cardiac nursing.
Besides being a nurse, I was also an OHS rep for my ward, which gave me additional responsibilities when it came to safety. It gave legal responsibilities. All I did was question all the measures that were taking place once the so-called pandemic was called. I questioned masks especially. Once the mention of a "vaccine "was touted, I became very wary. I started questioning it and talking about it amongst my peers. Very quickly though I was being told to be quiet. I was then warned not to discuss it at all and to not talk to patients about the jab. I refused to get it myself and the pressure on us to get it was intense. We were being treated with disdain from other staff.
The environment was hostile
I stood my ground. I had a duty of care to myself and to my patients to keep questioning.
I was told by HR on the day I was stood down, "we are all replaceable Bernadette "
9 years of hard work and I walked out without one thank you or goodbye.
My legal battle with Victorian Government continues. Feb 6th is our appeal date with the Federal Court.

Cafe Locked Out Coffee Table Book

$69.00

This 40 page photo book was put together by Michael. It is a collection of historic pictures taken mainly by Michael and Kelli Stevenson. They range from the Melbourne protests, up to the present day, where Michael’s image adorns the rear of the hardcopy book.

The LINK

Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
  Michael Gray Griffith
#3 Earthworm Women: Dr Dina in conversation, loneliness and social isolation
  Michael Gray Griffith
Episode _24 KULTURE with host Robyn from Courage is the Cure
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr William _the Conqueror_ Bay and Dr My-Le _the Tiger_ Trinh
  Michael Gray Griffith
Malue Montclarre - Founder of the Danish Freedom Movement joins MGG
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Great Victory Of William Bay Against AHPRA
  Michael Gray Griffith
Jim Ferguson the UK podcaster pops into the cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith