The Persecuted Cardiac Nurse_

I was fired from my job as an RN in September 21. I had been at Castlemaine Health for 9 years. I have over 20 yrs nursing experience. I have post grad qualifications in Cardiac nursing.

Besides being a nurse, I was also an OHS rep for my ward, which gave me additional responsibilities when it came to safety. It gave legal responsibilities. All I did was question all the measures that were taking place once the so-called pandemic was called. I questioned masks especially. Once the mention of a "vaccine "was touted, I became very wary. I started questioning it and talking about it amongst my peers. Very quickly though I was being told to be quiet. I was then warned not to discuss it at all and to not talk to patients about the jab. I refused to get it myself and the pressure on us to get it was intense. We were being treated with disdain from other staff.

The environment was hostile

I stood my ground. I had a duty of care to myself and to my patients to keep questioning.

I was told by HR on the day I was stood down, "we are all replaceable Bernadette "

9 years of hard work and I walked out without one thank you or goodbye.

My legal battle with Victorian Government continues. Feb 6th is our appeal date with the Federal Court.

