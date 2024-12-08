The persecution of Dr My Le Trinh

Dr. My Le Trinh: A Doctor’s Fight Against Systemic Injustice

Dr. My Le Trinh’s life story is one of triumph over adversity. Escaping the horrors of the Khmer Rouge

regime at the age of five, she endured the devastating loss of her mother, who was killed by the

regime. Sent to live with her aunt in Vietnam, she spent several years under communist rule before

making a daring escape as a boat refugee. At the age of twelve, she arrived in Australia, determined

to build a new life.

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new country, language, and culture, Dr. Trinh excelled

academically, graduating third in her high school class. Her hard work and resilience earned her a

place at the University of Sydney, where she pursued medicine—a career she envisioned as a way to

serve her community and honor her mother’s legacy.

For 27 years, Dr. Trinh was a highly regarded General Practitioner in Sydney. She cared for her

patients with compassion and dedication, while also volunteering her medical expertise in rural

Cambodia, offering free care to underserved communities. Her career remained exemplary until

September 27, 2021, when two complaints were filed against her on the same day through the

AHPRA portal, marking the beginning of an extraordinary and unjust ordeal.

Allegations and an Indefinite Suspension

The first complaint stemmed from Westmead Hospital, where a COVID-19 patient whom Dr. Trinh

had treated for severe complications later presented with psychosis. Dr. Trinh believes this was likely

caused by the virus or the high-dose steroids—a calculated and medically necessary decision that

saved the patient’s life.

The second complaint came from an anonymous "John Smith," alleging inappropriate prescribing of

ivermectin for COVID-19 patients. The complaint lacked credibility—the contact email bounced back,

the phone number was disconnected, and no address was provided. Despite this, the HCCC treated

the complaint as legitimate, disregarding their own policies requiring verified communication and

documented patient consent, which neither Dr. Trinh nor her legal team has ever seen.

On October 27, 2021, following a rushed inquiry-style hearing, Dr. Trinh’s medical license was

suspended indefinitely under emergency powers meant only for genuine crises. While Dr. Trinh does

not know if her indefinite suspension was orchestrated, she believes the rushed inquiry, coupled

with the decision to suspend her indefinitely, raises serious questions about the process.

After her suspension, Dr. Trinh was referred for investigation. However, internal documents suggest

that the outcome of this investigation—her indefinite suspension—had been predetermined, raising

doubts about the fairness and transparency of the process.

A Judicial Review and Financial Ruin

Seeking justice, Dr. Trinh brought her case to the Court of Appeal, where the focus was on the

legality of indefinite suspensions under existing legislation. She believed her case could set a vital

precedent for other health practitioners. Instead, her case was dismissed—a decision she found

deeply troubling.

Dr. Trinh also found it unusual that the judicial panel comprised two retired judges and one newly

appointed judge. This composition raised questions about the impartiality of the proceedings,

especially in light of the significant precedent her case could have established.

Meanwhile, the financial toll of her suspension mounted. Her medical indemnity insurance company

refused to cover her legal costs, citing her indefinite suspension as grounds for non-support. Over

three years, she spent more than $200,000 of her savings on legal battles, leaving her financially

drained.

Relentless Prosecution

The HCCC’s actions did not stop at suspension. They initiated a four-day prosecution hearing,

seeking to revoke Dr. Trinh’s medical license for three to five years and demanded that she pay for

the costs of the prosecution hearing. These proceedings exemplified a relentless pursuit, targeting a

doctor who had spent her career saving lives and supporting her community, now being forced to

bear the financial burden of a process that aims to strip her of her livelihood.

A Fight for Justice

Dr. Trinh’s ordeal is not just her story; it is a cautionary tale about systemic flaws in the regulatory

and judicial systems. Her case raises critical questions: Can anonymous, unverifiable complaints

dictate the fate of professionals? What safeguards exist to ensure fairness in disciplinary actions?

Despite the immense personal and professional toll, Dr. Trinh remains steadfast in her fight. Her

courage and determination serve as a call for reform, challenging a system that prioritizes

bureaucracy over justice.

Dr. Trinh’s story is a reminder of the importance of standing firm in the face of adversity and fighting

for a system that truly upholds the principles of fairness and accountability.

Please join us on clo.social

its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free

and keep abreast of what we are up to

Join our mailing list here



https://cafelockedout.com/

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com