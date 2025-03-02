The Persecution of Dr My Le Trinh

Once, in a different Australia, a little girl from Cambodia arrived in Perth. She couldn’t speak English, and she’d never heard of our country, but she was well-versed in governments craving control. The Khmer Rouge had forced her to flee the country of her birth, and communism had driven her from Vietnam. But in the lucky country, she commenced a journey, against all odds, to become a doctor. Not only did she succeed, but she often returned to Cambodia, where she worked voluntarily as a doctor.

Then our country started to change. Our government began wanting more power, and amidst the tsunami of COVID, she came to the attention of our government when she committed a terrible 'crime.' She saved a woman’s life with ivermectin at a time when ivermectin was legal. Now she is fighting for her license, her reputation, and for the right of all our doctors to be doctors. This is her story.

This is Café Locked Out’s third documentary.

