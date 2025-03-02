Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Persecution of Dr My Le Trinh
2
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:14:21
-2:14:21

The Persecution of Dr My Le Trinh

A Cafe Locked Out Documentary
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 02, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

Once, in a different Australia, a little girl from Cambodia arrived in Perth. She couldn’t speak English, and she’d never heard of our country, but she was well-versed in governments craving control. The Khmer Rouge had forced her to flee the country of her birth, and communism had driven her from Vietnam. But in the lucky country, she commenced a journey, against all odds, to become a doctor. Not only did she succeed, but she often returned to Cambodia, where she worked voluntarily as a doctor.

Then our country started to change. Our government began wanting more power, and amidst the tsunami of COVID, she came to the attention of our government when she committed a terrible 'crime.' She saved a woman’s life with ivermectin at a time when ivermectin was legal. Now she is fighting for her license, her reputation, and for the right of all our doctors to be doctors. This is her story.

This is Café Locked Out’s third documentary.

If you like our work and can spare a gold coin donation,
please go here.
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Dr Dr Edwards Murder his Mother? You Decide
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Human Right's Lawyer, Peter Fam on The Hate Speech Laws and more
  Michael Gray Griffith
Author_ Wendy Daniel_s_ Childhood Vaccinations_ For health or Profit
  Michael Gray Griffith
Sandra, The Beauty 0f Feisty Australian Mature Women
  Michael Gray Griffith
Is This Australia's first victim of Thought Crime
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr_ Paul Oosterhuis_ Last Show_
  Michael Gray Griffith
A Saturday Night No Goaters Special
  Michael Gray Griffith