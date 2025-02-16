Cafe Locked Out
The Third Anniversary of EPIC
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 16, 2025
n February 2022 Australians travelled to Canberra from all over Australia. And they didn’t come for the booster, instead they answered a call to peacefully come and defend their rights and freedoms.

What happened next was extraordinary. All who where there, could feel it.

I personally believe it was the birth of a new Culture, the Freedom Movement, which is why we have a moral obligation to commemorate it.

Many are now claiming that new culture is now dead, whereas I believe it has simply forgotten just how strong, passionate and beautiful it was and can still be.

Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
