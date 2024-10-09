Cafe Locked Out
The Warrior For Men Bettina Arndt

Oct 09, 2024
Transcript

Born to courageous intellectuals Bettina gracious gave u an audience despite the level of censorship we are currently under.

And what a breath of fresh common air she was.

Alarmed by the unfair treatment of men in our society, she now writes an influential blog on Substack

Bettina Arndt
Promoting gender equity through advocacy for men.


denouncing feminism and advocating for men’s rights. She provides support for falsely accused men on campuses and elsewhere.

Her website

https://www.bettinaarndt.com.au/

