They fired at me_ I saw the flash_ the New Gold Rush

Far far up in the wild rain forests near Cooktown, Jason is working a mining lease. But the forests are deep and dangerous, with poachers, and other miners.

He’s had horses shot, and he has been shot at himself.

So, on this morning special, Jason will invite us up to one of our country’s last frontiers, to give us a taste of a world lurking beyond our manicured cycle paths.

