Two Farmers, One Vial & the long fight for justice

Orida and Linn are a loving couple injured by the COVID vaccine. Interestingly, they both were injected from the same vial but have different symptoms.

I interviewed them online once before, but we decided to do an in-person interview to respectfully capture their story, which will both shock and inspire you.

They are fighting back and doing so effectively, though slowly, and they want to offer support and advice to others trying to fight for justice.

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com