Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Two Farmers, One Vial & the long fight for justice
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:13:47
-2:13:47

Two Farmers, One Vial & the long fight for justice

Michael Gray Griffith Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 22, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Orida and Linn are a loving couple injured by the COVID vaccine. Interestingly, they both were injected from the same vial but have different symptoms.
I interviewed them online once before, but we decided to do an in-person interview to respectfully capture their story, which will both shock and inspire you.
They are fighting back and doing so effectively, though slowly, and they want to offer support and advice to others trying to fight for justice.

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
A Saturday Night No Goaters Special
  Michael Gray Griffith
_We have question for you_ What do you think of the world right now_
  Michael Gray Griffith
Journalist John Stapleton_s New book _Family Law Reform__
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr David Nixon on discoveries he continues to find in our blood
  Michael Gray Griffith
Earthwormwoman _13 Jennifer and Graham and Golden Drops of Good
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dissection_ Could Producing Professional Style Doco_s Crack The Walls of Australia_s Apathy _
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Third Anniversary of EPIC
  Michael Gray Griffith