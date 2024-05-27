Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Two Fierce Legends followed by live audience Q&A
Two Fierce Legends followed by live audience Q&A

May 27, 2024
Michael Gray Griffith

Kay who lives in Wangaratta and Suzannah in Adelaide are two strong women who continue to stand up for their rights as they have throughout these last four years. Now working in very different fields, tonight we hear their amazing stories as these two women both have an awful lot to say!

