Two Fierce Legends followed by live audience Q&A

Our podcast are free to consume but not to produce, so if you could take put a paid subscription that would be greatly appreciated. Michael Gray Griffith

Kay who lives in Wangaratta and Suzannah in Adelaide are two strong women who continue to stand up for their rights as they have throughout these last four years. Now working in very different fields, tonight we hear their amazing stories as these two women both have an awful lot to say!

If you'd like to help support Cafe Locked Out, please consider donating here: cafelockedout.com/donate

or PAYID cafelockedout@gmail.com

or supporting us on Patreon: patreon.com/cafelockedout .