Waiting For The Water_ Almost live from the Lismore Floods

Cafe Locked Out On The Road

Michael Gray Griffith

Mar 08, 2025

Portrait of Geoff MapStone, An Australian Man

Lismore, 08/03/2025

"When you can't get there from here, are the lives most of us live, which means remaining a being a Good Man, regardless, is victory and beauty, in itself."

~Mgg
