Waiting For The Water_ Almost live from the Lismore Floods
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -23:29
-23:29

Waiting For The Water_ Almost live from the Lismore Floods

Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 08, 2025
2
Transcript

Portrait of Geoff MapStone, An Australian Man

Lismore, 08/03/2025

“When you can’t get there from here, are the lives most of us live, which means remaining a being a Good Man, regardless, is victory and beauty, in itself.”

~Mgg

