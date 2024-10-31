Was my Heritage Bank Account was closed for taking out to much cash?

Han’s has an incredible story .

A Season of plays by playwright Michael Gray Griffith which bravely celebrate the complexity and forgotten beauty of men.

The Wolves are Theatrically Dancing in The Ruins.

A Season of Plays at The Alex Theatre in a time when theatre faces unprecedented challenges and venues, like The Alex, are closing their doors. But the Wolves are set to reignite the stage this November with not just one, but two thrilling new plays, along with readings of two others.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother 30th October- 2nd November and 6th-9th Nov 7.30pm

https://trybooking.com/CWBTX

Marooned 13-16th November and 20 21 23 Nov

https://trybooking.com/CWBTU The Alex Theatre STK Level 1 135 Fitzroy St St Kilda For more info thewolvestheatre@gmail.com

AND BRING YOUR SONS

