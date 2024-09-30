WHAT THE_ Instead of dying_ the Great Barrier Reef Is flourishing_ Meet Dr Ridd_

Peter Ridd Adjunct Fellow. Institute of Public Affairs

Peter Ridd is a geophysicist with over 100 publications and 40 years’ experience working on the

Great Barrier Reef and developed a wide range of world-first optical and electronic instruments for

measuring environmental conditions near corals and other ecosystems. He was head of Physics at

James Cook University for over a decade before being fired, in 2018, for questioning the quality

assurance systems used by reef science institutions. Some of the poor-quality work relates to the

effect, or lack of effect, of climate change, and agriculture, on the reef. Ridd now works, unpaid, with

agricultural organisations, and the Institute of Public Affairs to improve quality assurance systems of

“science” used by Australian governments to make environmental laws and regulations. He is also

Chairman of the Australian Environment Foundation.

