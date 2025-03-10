A Conversation with GAP_s Leader Rod Culleton

This election could be a true fork in the road for our democracy. No doubt, some Aussies will vote as they always do. Others will vote for what they think is best for them personally. But some might just decide that it’s time for a change.

The two-party system is not only similar but has also shared power—and therefore, the responsibility—for Australia’s decline.

In fact, all they seem to be good at is hiding the truth about why we are broke, despite standing on all this mineral wealth.

Not only do they not serve us, but they don’t even fear us. And if we vote them in again after the debacle of the last few years, it’d be like telling your abuser: Please, I give you a mandate to keep abusing me.

But if we had a Senate crowded with independent people who value us over the party and over personal gain, perhaps we could finally see real, positive change in this country.

Rod Culleton and the GAP Party are attempting to do just that.