Are Our Freedoms A Gift Of God's Imperfections_ With Guest Peter Fam_

Peter Fam is a staunch human lawyer and rights lawyer and philosopher, and i believe now is the time for philosophers.

Why 'Maat's Method'?

‘Maat’ is the Ancient Egyptian representative of Truth and Justice. Today, individually and collectively, we are being forced to reckon with a society that has strayed far away from what is true and just.

Thankfully, while Truth can be distorted, it can never be defeated. The Truth is the Truth. It is a constant in all things. It is the fibre that runs through the fabric of our very existence here. Sometimes, corporations and Government departments need some reminding of what that Truth is.

We can help you to do that.

Specialist Human Rights Lawyer In Australia

Human rights aren’t something which exist outside of us. They cannot legitimately be taken away from us. They are fundamental human dignities that exist by virtue of our humanity.

Most human societies before ours recognised that there were non-derogable principles that could not be diluted, distorted or damaged under any circumstances. From the Lore of the original tribal nations of the Australian continent to the 42 Laws of Ma’at of the Ancient Egyptians to the Natural Law that Greeks and Romans built their system of ethics and philosophy on top of; there are principles that underpin our existence here that human beings have held as sacred for thousands of years.

In modern society, the international human rights treaties and covenants, such as the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, enshrine those ancient principles, albeit in a diluted manner. Today, defending and advocating for those principles can be difficult because we live in societies that have forgotten how important and sacred they are.

At Maat’s Method, we not only remember and uphold those principles, but we are dedicated to defending them. If you believe that your human rights have been breached, we can help.