Are you, or do you know the Fashion Designer, who could change the World?

Many now realise that the powerful are taking us somewhere that is not conducive to our souls.

We need a new fashion range that both celebrates those people who are rising to challenge this, and also allows these people to find each other, and finally it should make a political statement, through the power of Art Alone. “We are the searchers, seeking a new destination.”

The Hippies did it.

The Amish do it,

The Lgbt crowd also do it via their rainbow theme.

You want to unite us, do with Art, do it with fashion.

Michael Gray Griffith

Café Locked Out

Cafelockedout@gmail.com