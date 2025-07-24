Toxic Waters, a documentary by Lyn Sutherland, who is in the Cafe Tonight

Lin Sutherland has completed over 85 broadcast shows filmed in over 150 locations around the world which have aired in over 100 countries. Lin has stayed true to her cause "working for the planet" telling stories around nature first. Her productions carefully represent her true core values, working to raise awareness or love for the planet and the species upon it. She is happiest in locations where she can learn more about the deep connections or showcase people who fight to help wildlife and our natural eco-systems.

In recent years Lin has produced some game changing documentaries

Beauty & the Reef, The Pulse of Life, 20 part Endangered series

Now comes her latest 3 part series - Serpent & the poison now condensed into a cinema release called "Toxic Waters" premiering July 2025 in cinemas.

Produced over the last 2 years this documentary shows the beauty of Australias rivers around Australia but also the harmfull effects of chemicals within our these stunning environments.

The film allows viewers to see numerous rivers around Australia and learn the deep connections of the watersheds created by the dreamtime Rainbow Serpent. From the Southwest of Australia, north to the Kimberley, Northeast to Far North Queensland through the the Great Diving Range and Queenslands vast rivers which nourish the entire eastern coast of Australia making their way to the sea. Lin then comes to centre the focus on the watersheds of Brisbane and the Gold Coast where one of the largest chemical experiments in the world is currently unfolding, effecting millions of people. Lin enveils how her own health was severley impacted along with her local river and the wildlife she interacts with daily with many species experience devestating effects. Lins story is not alone as she interviews many others whom lives have been impacted by pesticide programs around Australia

This new True-life film will premiere at the cinemas this Sunday 27th July at 4pm sharp with a second screening Wednesday at 6pm.

Stay tuned for more releases around Australia

Website:

https://www.travelwildtv.com

Youtube channel - https://www.youtube.com/@TravelWildTV

Tickets - https://cineplex.com.au/Movie/3516

Producer - Lin Sutherland

TravelwildTV.com

TravelwildTV - Youtube

Endangered Series - channel 9

Travel Wild - Discovery Network, CBS

Roar of the Wild - Travel Channel Europe, ESPN

Wild Australia Series - Channel 9, France 5, ZDF