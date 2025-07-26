Cafe Locked Out

Restreamed from FreeNZ. Michael Gray Griffith's Recovery and Resilience Post-Heart Attack

Liz Gunn interviews Michael
Jul 26, 2025
From the verge of death after a heart attack to a resounding comeback, Michael Gray Griffith remains undeterred in his quest to capture the stories of Australians through the last five years of prolonged challenge.

A Message from Michael Gray Griffith | Liz Gunn Reads - https://rumble.com/v6snws9-a-message-from-michael-gray-griffith-liz-gunn-reads.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Cafe Locked Out - https://cafelockedout.com/donate/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Cafelockedout?e9s=src_v1_clr
X: https://x.com/cafelockedout

