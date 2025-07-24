Helen & Hugo from Farming Secrets

Share this postCafe Locked Out Helen & Hugo from Farming SecretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postCafe Locked Out Helen & Hugo from Farming SecretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHelen & Hugo from Farming SecretsMantra Moments . . . Streaming to Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithJul 24, 2025Share this postCafe Locked Out Helen & Hugo from Farming SecretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptHelen & Hugo's share their awakening & journey from chemicals to natural farming. They now support farmers to farm profitably without chemicals whilst still providing nutrient dense mineral rich food.DonnaDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postCafe Locked Out Helen & Hugo from Farming SecretsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesToxic Waters, a documentary by Lyn Sutherland, who is in the Cafe Tonight6 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithLi, The People's Pharmacist . 'Hopelessness is learned' ~Li20 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithExodus _2 The Three Fathers Of SteveJul 22 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Choice of The Painter, Phil Coates. Jul 22 • Michael Gray GriffithWhy GP's are having their souls crushed, and what they can do about it. Jul 20 • Michael Gray GriffithTine, on why we have to outlaw Late Term AbortionsJul 17 • Michael Gray GriffithAnd So Now We're Shooting Koalas?.Jul 15 • Michael Gray Griffith
