Wayne Wigham Odyssey as an 18 year veteran as a Suicide Prevention Advocate

Wayne Wigham is a Lived Experience Speaker

Role Educate, destigmatize, Encourage help seeking .Direct people where to seek help

First Diagnosed with Depression at 6 years old. Little help back then

Struggled through School not understanding what was wrong

Graded to the NRL AT 17,Played 1st grade game at 18

Played 167 1st grade games

Leading Try scorer in the NRL 1980

School Teacher during this time

Fire Brigade rescue squad for ten years

Co-Founder at "Fit for Work " , acknowledged for changing the face of Workers Comp by introducing the Sports Medicine Approach.

Developed innovation including inventions Buckle me Up and Sunsea which the British Government future fund invested in.

Spent time in 5 public psych wards with incorrectly diagnosed depressive illness.

Struggled with drugs and alcohol self-medicating. Was a recluse for 5 years

Had 18 ECT treatments before getting correctly Diagnosed 18 years ago by Black dog.

Black dog had a request for a speaker to go into the mines 18 years ago and I said I would do it

That was the beginning of 18 years on the road doing lived experience speaking all around Australia doing corporate ,community and Rural and Remote towns including schools. Men, Women & all types of audiences.

I have delivered over 1 thousand presentations.

I have talked individually to thousands of men & women over my career.

In regards to;- * Mental health.

* Advising people of different avenues to seek help.

