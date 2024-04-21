CENSORSHIP With Liz Gunn_ Dr William Bay and Dr Paul Oosterhuis

The digital ID bill was rammed through the senate despite the politicians knowing that if the people had been asked if they want it, the reply would have been a resounding no.

So whatever their motivation, it isn’t because they are representing us.

Now they keep pushing for more censorship.

The majority of Australians do not want censorship.

Why would we?

Censorship gives our Governments even greater power, and it’s clear, from the last few years that the only protection we need is from them.

Liz Gunn posted recently to how New Zealand is actively trying to silence anyone there who questions the various narratives.