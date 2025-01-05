Dr Oosterhuis and Me_ Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out
Dr Oosterhuis and Me
Michael Gray Griffith
and
Dr Paul Oosterhuis
Jan 05, 2025
Dr. Paul Oosterhuis is a tenacious and consistent figure.
He became the first Australian doctor to be suspended by AHPRA after posting a few memes that questioned the prevailing narrative. Not only did he take them on and win his registration back in the Supreme Court, but he did so by representing himself. Along the way, he ensured that he put crucial details on the record—details that are likely to challenge the Australian health system for decades to come.

Now, every Sunday (and sometimes on other days), he co-hosts with me as we navigate through the noise in search of the truth.

Julian Gillespie telling it like it is.

Cafe Locked Out is a growing community of truth seeking podcasters.

