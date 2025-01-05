Dr Oosterhuis and Me_ Cafe Locked Out

Dr. Paul Oosterhuis is a tenacious and consistent figure.

He became the first Australian doctor to be suspended by AHPRA after posting a few memes that questioned the prevailing narrative. Not only did he take them on and win his registration back in the Supreme Court, but he did so by representing himself. Along the way, he ensured that he put crucial details on the record—details that are likely to challenge the Australian health system for decades to come.

Now, every Sunday (and sometimes on other days), he co-hosts with me as we navigate through the noise in search of the truth.

Julian Gillespie telling it like it is.

Cafe Locked Out is a growing community of truth seeking podcasters.

And we know times are hard, but then this is when seeking the truth is even more important, so if you would like to help support their work why not make a Gold Coin Donation.

GOLD COIN SUPPPORT

Alternatively we have a growing list of merch you might like to peruse.

CLO MERCH