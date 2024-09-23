Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speech
Sep 23, 2024
Dr Paul Oosterhuis is back and wanted to talk about how we almost had World War 3 on the weekend, the Nuke Party to end all parties.

Then there is tons of other stuff to catch up on as the great man tries to make sense of all this madness.

