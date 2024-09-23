Dr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speech

Share this postDr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speechcafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Dr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speech3Share this postDr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speechcafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-2:37:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Dr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speechCafe Locked OutCafe Locked OutSep 23, 20243Share this postDr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speechcafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptDr Paul Oosterhuis is back and wanted to talk about how we almost had World War 3 on the weekend, the Nuke Party to end all parties.Then there is tons of other stuff to catch up on as the great man tries to make sense of all this madness.Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionDr Paul is back_ Albo loves Democracy as long as there's no free speechcafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeCafe Locked OutRecent EpisodesThe No Goat Show vs Miss InformationSep 22 • Cafe Locked OutVOX pops from opening night. My Brother, My Brother, My Brother.Sep 18 • Cafe Locked Out300 days at sea alone_ rowing across vast oceansSep 16 • Cafe Locked OutSuspended Dr William Bay and an update on his Battle with APRAHSep 15 • Cafe Locked OutKULTURE and The Music Of Matt FinlaySep 15 • Cafe Locked OutPt 2: My Brother My Brother My Brother Sep 14 • Cafe Locked OutPt 1: My Brother My Brother My Brother, A new play for our sons Sep 14 • Cafe Locked Out
