Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MAYBE David Thrussell

Michael will be in the air when this show is on, so David Thrussell might, if he can find a wifi connection join the great Doctor as Paul fill us in on his observations on what’s happening now, including global finical woes and more.

Freedom Ain’t Free Athon

Help us Combat Censorship

Friday 9th, Aug. 8:32 pm – 8:32pm Saturday 10th Aug.

Melbourne Time.

My name is Michael Gray Griffith and I am the producer of an Australian podcast called Café Locked Out. Now, Café Locked Out is not just me, it is a brigade of Australian Streamers and our community of Supporters, who have one thing in common, we want to defend free speech by exercising free speech.