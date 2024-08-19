Dutton's Dobbers Unite

I want to thank all of Dutton’s Dobbers who helped us in our search to discover who ate Len’s banana. Though we need more dobbers, because the truth is still not clear.

This is a test to see if we can use our larrikin spirit, which is under duress, to effectively protest against what we see as a drastic fundamental change to the cultural and moral fabric of our society.

Dobbing.

The Hon, Peter Dutton asked his fellow Australians to dob in anyone, work colleague, friend even a family member, if they basically disagreed with the Government.

So when the current Government is actively censoring us online, and threatening our right to speak freely in person, which is what Dutton’s statement is doing, what can we do in response?

Stay silent and hope that fear and lies and censorship lead us to Nirvana?

This might not work, for it’s very silly, but then when you view Dutton’s statement through the filter of our shines, and the sacrifices they represent, or even though the filter of mateship, the statement is so ridiculous, why not take the piss?

In fact, imagine an Australia where you are not allowed to do this. Oh wait, you don’t have to imagine that hard, for that appears to be the name of the next station.

So, while we still can, why not have a laugh and ‘Ape your face’ before dobbing in someone for eating Len’s Banana?

Each video shares the laughter and flips the bird at those who are actively seeking to silence your right to question power.