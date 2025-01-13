Cafe Locked Out
earthormwoman _7 How do we grow a healthy human_
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 13, 2025
Transcript

Today I am joined by Deborah a true warrior and earthwormwoman
Deborah recently became a Nanna and as she witnesses her beautiful daughters doing amazing things as new Mothers, she also questions some of their choices. So, how can we direct our kids to try or embrace some of the wisdom that we may have to pass on to them or do new parents only trust what they are fed through main stream media, schools and the normal or conventional ways they see of bringing up a child in society?
Discussion about this podcast

