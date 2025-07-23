Li, The People's Pharmacist . 'Hopelessness is learned' ~Li

Li's Bio
15 years as a pharmacist — now bridging science and ancestral wisdom through nutrition.
Certified Nutritional Therapist with a focus on metabolic recovery, immune resilience, and Long COVID.
Founder of Kyndart, a growing health sovereignty movement in Australia focused on rebuilding trust in the body through food, function, and community.
🧭 Talking Points for tonight's show:
The Turning Point: Why I shifted from medication to root-cause healing (upstream health).
Long COVID & Metabolic Collapse: What’s really driving the chronic fatigue epidemic.
Food as Strategic Resilience: How micronutrients, gut restoration, and real food form the core of health recovery.
Sovereignty Through Nutrition: How reclaiming our biological terrain is a post-collapse survival skill.
Pharmacy & Nutrition: What happens when both worlds meet — without bias or dogma.
Li's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart
The People Pharmacist
Regards
Li
Li will now be doing a show every two weeks.
So get you questions ready.
