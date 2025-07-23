Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Li, The People's Pharmacist . 'Hopelessness is learned' ~Li

Jul 23, 2025
Li's Bio
15 years as a pharmacist — now bridging science and ancestral wisdom through nutrition.

Certified Nutritional Therapist with a focus on metabolic recovery, immune resilience, and Long COVID.

Founder of Kyndart, a growing health sovereignty movement in Australia focused on rebuilding trust in the body through food, function, and community.

🧭 Talking Points for tonight's show:

The Turning Point: Why I shifted from medication to root-cause healing (upstream health).

Long COVID & Metabolic Collapse: What’s really driving the chronic fatigue epidemic.

Food as Strategic Resilience: How micronutrients, gut restoration, and real food form the core of health recovery.

Sovereignty Through Nutrition: How reclaiming our biological terrain is a post-collapse survival skill.

Pharmacy & Nutrition: What happens when both worlds meet — without bias or dogma.

Li's Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

The People Pharmacist
Regards
Li

Li will now be doing a show every two weeks.
So get you questions ready.

Discussion about this video

