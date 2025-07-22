The Choice of The Painter, Phil Coates.

Phil had been reaching out to us for a while, offering a place to stay, but his messages got lost in the turmoil of the triple bypass.

A month later, we’re in a park, searching for a spot to camp and stream that night’s show when he passes by on his way home from work.

A few hours later, he’s sharing stories and observations from his time on this planet.

All of us are on odysseys—one-way journeys through time, space, and ourselves, discovering that our souls are packed with more resilience than we could have comprehended in simpler times.

Yet this journey now feels beset by the darkness of lies, which is why each traveler, using their illuminated soul as a torch, has lessons to share.

Separately, and as one, we are all heading somewhere, seeking an existence more conducive to our souls.

Recorded near Tweed Heads 22/07/25

After five years it's clear that for a growing number of Australians, The Era of 'She'll Be Right', is over. Welcome to 'The Great Australian Exodus' But while many feel that despite the hardships, that they are on the right path, ironically none of us know for certain we're we are going. These interviews are from the people undertaking this Historic, Spiritual Migration.

Michael Gray Griffith